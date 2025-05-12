There seems to be no stopping the popularity of the SUV and crossover segment, which has grown to 45.5% of South Africa's new-vehicle market, ahead of light commercial vehicles (24.4%) and hatchbacks (22.7%).
Intense competition in the segment, particularly from Chinese- and Indian-made brands, is seeing legacy brands introducing new SUV models with minimal price increases, or even with price cuts, as Hyundai has done with its recently refreshed Tucson and now the new Alcazar.
The Alcazar that touched down in South Africa last week is a facelift of the Grand Creta seven-seat SUV that made its local debut in 2022, but now carries the same moniker used in India, where the car is built.
The entry model in the three-car range, the Alcazar 2.0 Executive auto, has been introduced at R499,900 compared with R566,500 for its predecessor. It is priced close to rivals such as the Haval Jolion Pro, Toyota Corolla Cross, Volkswagen T-Cross and Omoda C5, which are all five-seaters.
The big price cut doesn’t mean any omitted features and the Alcazar Executive still comes standard with seven seats, six airbags, stability control, manual aircon, multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, artificial leather upholstery, LED daytime running lights, wireless smartphone charger and park distance control with a reversing camera. It also has a high-resolution dual-screen infotainment system that wirelessly connects to smartphones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and all three rows have air vents and USB charging ports.
FIRST DRIVE | Behind the wheel of Hyundai's new Alcazar seven-seater
Renamed Grand Creta adopts bolder styling and price cut for entry model
Image: DENIS DROPPA
Image: DENIS DROPPA
At 4,560mm the Alcazar is 215mm longer than the five-seat Creta and makes a more versatile car for mini soccer teams. The rear row, which can be folded flat to increase boot space, is ideally for two children, but the versatile seven-seater can be configured for varying passenger/cargo permutations with middle seats that can be adjusted forward. The third row is slightly elevated for a better view.
The flagship Alacazar Elite raises the specification ante with fold-out tables in the second row, a panoramic sunroof, customisable LED mood lighting, keyless central locking and ventilated front seats. It also has an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, adaptive cruise control and driver aids such as lane-keeping assist, forward collision assist and blind-spot warning.
The Alcazar is a bolder design than the old Grand Creta and features the distinctive H-style LED daytime running lights that are becoming de rigueur in the Hyundai line-up, including on the new Santa Fe and Exter. The front and rear LED lights are connected by a centre light bar and the fresh new design is accentuated by a bold black grille, 18-inch diamond-cut wheels and plastic rear bash plate.
The engine line-up is unchanged, with the Executive available in a choice of a normally aspirated 2.0l petrol unit producing 117kW and 191Nm, and a 1.5l CRDI turbo diesel with outputs of 85kW and 250Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
The range-topping Elite is available only as a CRDI diesel, and it is the model I drove at the Alcazar’s media launch in Gauteng last week. At R669,900 the high-specced car competes against larger seven-seat competitors such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio-N, and the R599,900 Alcazar 1.5 CRDI Executive may present a better bargain in Hyundai’s line-up.
Either way, the diesel is a very pleasant drive. It is easy to dismiss its 85kW power output as modest, but it is the gutsy 250Nm that makes the car an easy-going delight to drive, and it is never found wanting for more poke. Whether nipping around town or cruising the open road, the car has satisfactory shove in that typical low-revving diesel way. It’s a refined performer with no agricultural engine sound, with wind and road noise also well suppressed.
The six-speed auto is a smooth shifter and has selectable Eco and Sport modes. The front-wheel-drive Alcazar has no off-roading aspirations, but a generous 200mm ground clearance and high-profile tyres ensure that rough gravel can be confidently tackled. It also has Snow, Mud and Sand modes.
One of the best features of the Alcazar is its plush ride quality, and the compact family SUV cruises with the bump-absorbing finesse of more expensive executive cars.
The other standout feature is its money-saving fuel economy. On the mostly open-road drive between Joburg and Cullinan, the diesel Alcazar sipped an impressively frugal 5.2l/100km, with Hyundai claiming a 5.9l town-freeway average.
The cabin is a mostly pleasant environment with good space, pleasant décor and a user-friendly mix of digital and physical controls to minimise driver distraction. The hard dashboard plastic cheapens the look somewhat, and some rival cars have more premium soft-touch surfaces. Padded armrests ensure comfort, particularly over long distances.
Prices, which include a seven-year/200,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan, are:
