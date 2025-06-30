Having reported on the launch in South Africa of the face-lifted fourth-generation Kia Sorento, we’ve had our first drive impression.
The new range launches with three trim options: the front-wheel drive EX+ and SX, and the SXL AWD.
The company seeks those who need all the attributes of a premium SUV but with a little added practicality. It comes with a pair of foldable third-row seats to accommodate more occupants. That is in essence what the Sorento with Kia’s latest corporate face offers — and which wasn’t always the case. The first-generation Sorento was primarily available as a five-seat SUV, but competition for the latest model includes German five-seaters such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Closer to home, the Sorento also has the Hyundai Palisade and new Hyundai Santa Fe seven-seaters in its cross hairs, but shoppers in the R1m price bracket can also look at seven-seat off-roaders such as the Ford Everest, Toyota Fortuner and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.
There’s no change in the dimensions. It’s still a 4,815mm-long, 1,900mm-wide and 1,700mm-high SUV with a wheelbase that stretches 2,815mm and wrapped in fairly qualitative materials, including leather upholstery. It’s a capacious place to be, with easy entry and exit and the loading space ranging between 179l and 1,966l.
FIRST DRIVE | Practical new Kia Sorento makes strong case for diesel-powered luxury
New upgrades give it menacing new looks and modern luxury amenities
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The 2025 updates have yielded a fully digital instrument cluster and seamless connection to smartphones through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth. A redesigned shift lever, aluminium pedals and panoramic glass sunroof adds to modern expectations.
We drove the Sorento SX midway trim exclusively at the launch in Cape Town on roads with a variety of features, including urban settings where the steering felt easy and the girth manageable inside obstacles.
Standard fitment engines across the range are the 2.2l four-cylinder diesel engine producing 148kW and 440Nm and paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.
There are no petrols on offer and diesel is an excellent motor for the application that’s relatively hushed and providing a strong enough shove to execute safe overtaking manoeuvres, and it dealt with the steep mountain roads in the region. Safety systems are enhanced and include driver attention alert and rear cross traffic alert, but the crucial item for driving comfort is the cruise control system. It’ll brake and throttle autonomously in reply to a leading car, with the ability to self-steer inside lanes.
The Sorento is underpinned on an older-generation chassis than its newer Santa Fe stable cousin. Occupants don’t jiggle about, just nuanced differences in overall refinement between the pair. Overall the new Kia Sorento presents a compelling package that should appeal to those who would like or want a functional and stylish premium SUV and with a particular bent for diesel power.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
The company says it continues to bet for the yellow pump fuel despite the petrol hybrid trend in the segment. Kia SA says it’ll look into introducing alternative powertrains depending on market demand, but the new Sorento managed an impressive 7.6l/100km average on the open roads.
All new Kia Sorento models are sold standard with an unlimited kilometre/five-year warranty (inclusive of roadside assistance) and a six-year/90,000km maintenance plan.
Pricing
