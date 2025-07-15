FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover Electric gives a taste of things to come

ThermAsist is an intelligent system that transfers heat around the vehicle on demand, allowing it to also cool the cabin and precondition the battery to its optimum charging temperature.
The batteries, with up to 118kWh capacity, are stored in the vehicle’s floor, which reduces the centre of gravity for improved handling. The electric Range Rover five-seater has a similar weight to the ICE and PHEV versions and the same cabin and boot space.
Pre-launch testing is taking place before the vehicle goes on sale next year and I had a brief drive in a prototype on an obstacle course set up by Range Rover at the Goodwood racing circuit in the UK last week. Riding on height-adjustable air suspension, the big SUV silently and effortlessly crawled through axle twisters and over steep gradients, displaying the brand’s renowned trail-tackling skills honed over five generations.
The electric powertrain does away with the need for a low-range transfer case or a physical driveline, saving weight and complexity. There are two electric motors powering the vehicle — one at each axle — with the computer-controlled drivetrain able to direct power individually to each wheel to maintain maximum traction in all driving conditions.
To further enhance its adventure capability, it has adaptive off-road cruise control, hill-descent control and a unique throttle response for each Terrain Response drive mode. Like other Range Rovers, it has four-wheel steering to help the big car manoeuvre more easily through tight spaces.
A single pedal driving mode provides strong regenerative braking when off throttle, allowing the vehicle to be driven with minimum use of the brake pedal.
In the slow-paced obstacle course the electric Range Rover felt serene, but the company says it will feel just as calm in high-speed driving as it’s the quietest Range Rover to date, with active road noise cancellation.
The South African launch date and pricing of the Range Rover Electric have not been confirmed.
FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover Electric gives a taste of things to come
Coming in 2026, the battery-powered SUV delivers the brand’s typical luxury and off-road ability
Image: Denis Droppa
Range Rover is to soon introduce an all-electric model, the first in its 55-year history.
To complement the luxury SUV’s fifth-generation line-up of internal combustion engine (ICE) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models, the new Range Rover electric vehicle (EV) will be launched in 2026. It is JLR’s first EV since the Jaguar I-Pace of 2018.
Range Rover MD Martin Limpert said there are more than 62,000 clients on the waiting list for the zero-emission model, which preserves the core Range Rover DNA and will deliver the luxury and off-road capability the marque is known for.
The propulsion system was designed in-house by JLR and is produced at the Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.
The battery-powered Range Rover will produce 405kW of power, 850Nm of torque and have up to 350kW fast-charging capacity, meaning it can charge from 0-80% in about 20 minutes. It is expected to have a driving range of 480km.
It has a ThermAssist system that heats up the batteries to improve driving range in cold weather. It deals with the problem of cold batteries having a smaller capacity than warm batteries, which means EVs can’t hold as much charge in the winter months as they do in the summer.
