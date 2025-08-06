Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the launch of the new Hyundai Santa Fe.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the launch of the new Hyundai Santa Fe.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | What is the best used 4x4 for R500,000?
WATCH | Ignition TV drives the new 2025 Isuzu MU-X
WATCH | BMW M3 CS Touring claims new Nürburgring lap record
WATCH | We put the new Lamborghini Temerario through its paces at Estoril
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos