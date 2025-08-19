First Drives

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Haval H6

19 August 2025 - 07:09 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV as they go behind the scenes at the launch of the updated Haval H6.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | What's the best used SUV for gravel travel?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used SUV that can handle gravel roads on a budget of R150,000.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Renault Duster

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Zen EDC 4x2.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Koenigsegg reclaims 0–400–0km/h record from Rimac

The latest run used the same Jesko Absolut as in 2024, but with fresh software upgrades the company has labelled Absolut Overdrive.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to Grant Locke, MD of Volvo Car SA

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she speaks to Grant Locke, the newly appointed MD of Volvo Car South Africa. He shares the company’s ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GWM P500 line-up gets a subtle styling update New Models
  2. New Audi A5: South African pricing and specifications revealed New Models
  3. Lexus Sport Concept hints at LFA successor New Models
  4. Somebody just blew R458m on a Ferrari Daytona SP3 news
  5. Local launch of new Jaecoo J5 is just around the corner New Models

Latest Videos

President Trump, European leaders discuss possible post-war Ukraine security
News Wrap: Hurricane Erin roaring past Bahamas