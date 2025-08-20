We’ve driven the updated 2025 Mazda CX-60 range that launched in July.
The antidote to mainstream choices if you value space, reliability and good build quality, the refreshed range introduces new under-the-skin enhancements that polish drivability and comfort.
There are three Mazda CX-60 models on sale: the 2.5l four-cylinder Dynamic and the 2.5l four-cylinder all-wheel drive (AWD) Individual, each churning out 141kW and 261Nm, and the 3.3D Takumi, which channels its power to all the wheels.
The former aren’t as well endowed as the Takumi — an AWD humdinger that’s powered by a hybrid 3.3l six-cylinder diesel paired with an electric motor for a total output of 187kW and 550Nm. It’s not a performance SUV, but the one to have if you want all the available tech, luxury and silkier progression. All models come equipped with eight-speed automatic transmissions.
On day 1 of the launch event, we drove the old models first to Bakubung village in the North West. Using the N4 highway with its varying tarmac conditions, the previous generation car’s ride and handling was competent on the smooth sections. It felt better than some of the popular alternatives, with tools such as an active cruise control, head-up display and more adding to enjoyment.
The return journey home, however, was in the new model, the Dynamic AWD version. The updated model’s suspension is made even better by softer springs and revised dampers. Whereas the predecessor felt a touch stiff overall, and more so on uneven surfaces, the new cars floated over the imperfections.
FIRST DRIVE | Refreshed Mazda CX-60 rides high on refinement
Updated models now offer comfier, quieter rides for everyday family-hauling
Image: SUPPLIED
We’ve driven the updated 2025 Mazda CX-60 range that launched in July.
The antidote to mainstream choices if you value space, reliability and good build quality, the refreshed range introduces new under-the-skin enhancements that polish drivability and comfort.
There are three Mazda CX-60 models on sale: the 2.5l four-cylinder Dynamic and the 2.5l four-cylinder all-wheel drive (AWD) Individual, each churning out 141kW and 261Nm, and the 3.3D Takumi, which channels its power to all the wheels.
The former aren’t as well endowed as the Takumi — an AWD humdinger that’s powered by a hybrid 3.3l six-cylinder diesel paired with an electric motor for a total output of 187kW and 550Nm. It’s not a performance SUV, but the one to have if you want all the available tech, luxury and silkier progression. All models come equipped with eight-speed automatic transmissions.
On day 1 of the launch event, we drove the old models first to Bakubung village in the North West. Using the N4 highway with its varying tarmac conditions, the previous generation car’s ride and handling was competent on the smooth sections. It felt better than some of the popular alternatives, with tools such as an active cruise control, head-up display and more adding to enjoyment.
The return journey home, however, was in the new model, the Dynamic AWD version. The updated model’s suspension is made even better by softer springs and revised dampers. Whereas the predecessor felt a touch stiff overall, and more so on uneven surfaces, the new cars floated over the imperfections.
Image: SUPPLIED
Adjustments to the front knuckle have also yielded a softer steering feel around obstacles with sharper responses, and the all-wheel-drive system software is recalibrated. It has lots of grip in the corners and is safe and secure at speed.
The noise, vehicle and harshness levels have been reduced and it’s quieter too. The expanded exterior colour palette welcomes Zircon Sand, though the diesel derivative with the new enhancements was not available for test to do a direct model-to-model comparison of the new textures.
With this being my first time behind the wheel of the range-topper, performance was impressive. It’s powerful, sounds good and the torque hauls the 2,493kg model effortlessly up steep inclines. It also returned 7.0l/100km, offering enticingly low running costs.
The smaller capacity motor is a different, not-so-well-endowed kettle of fish that gets noisier as you wind it up the rev range. Power delivery is also peaky and it returned a higher 9.6l/100km consumption on equal ground and distance.
Perhaps one can achieve better fuel economy in the rear-wheel-drive Dynamic entry-model since it’s not carrying a heavy piece of engineering around all the time. Nevertheless, the new modifications make the Mazda CX-60 an SUV with delightful handling and agility that also remains poised when cornering hard.
Image: SUPPLIED
On the inside, there’s a well put-together dash with a quality feel to it.
With an overall length of 4,745mm and a 2,870mm wheelbase, space inside is excellent with plenty of head and legroom for front and rear occupants. The 477l boot is usefully shaped too and it handled overnight luggage for four adults with ease. Capacity increases to 1,726l with the rear seats lowered.
Standard specification on all models is good and includes 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, head-up display, LED lights, seven airbags and a colourful central display that isn’t touch-sensitive but operates exclusively through a mouse controller.
The Dynamic also gets cruise control, but misses out on the autonomy to brake and throttle in reply to a lead vehicle. The Individual and Takumi get those features as well, but the range-topper adds exclusive-shape wheels, heated and ventilated seats and more.
They are also sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and a service plan.
Pricing:
READ MORE:
FIRST DRIVE | Volvo EX30 Cross Country is ready for adventures mild
FIRST DRIVE | New Range Rover Electric gives a taste of things to come
FIRST DRIVE | Why the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and GT 63 S are the perfect morning brew
FIRST DRIVE | New Nissan Navara Stealth offers extra street cred
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos