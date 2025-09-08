FIRST DRIVE | New Porsche 911 Carrera GTS marks hybrid shift

We started day one with the Carrera 4 GTS. Consistency and familiarity are two major 911 hallmarks, whichever derivative is being examined. That low-slung seating position with perfect ergonomics, sight lines through which the front wings' curves are prominently visible and a steering wheel that is neither too thick, nor too thin. Indeed, there are many good reasons the 911 is regarded as just right.
Its flat-six fires up with more truculence than the basic Carrera. From the outset there are no overt hints (aside from the T-Hybrid decals down the side) that this 911 has gone the electrification route. There is no silent, all-electric driving setting.
After negotiating out of Cape Town's frustratingly congested roads, we have a chance to toggle the car out of Normal into Sport. There will be scope for Sport Plus later in the day of course.
Flat-footing the accelerator from any point, that benefit of electrification becomes very clear: the battery-powered turbocharger means, quite literally, zero lag — as it spools the turbocharger instantly. Overtaking is a brutal affair, stupefying drivers of slower cars, giving them little chance to capture a snap of the butt of the 911 as it shrinks into the distance.
Listen closely and the acoustic character of the vehicle has subtle novelties. We kept the rear seats down for maximum effect. The slight whine of the electric motor intones, coupled with the unmistakable hiss of pressure being expelled by the turbocharger. But press on and both those notes are eclipsed by the characteristic, bassy rustle of the 3.6l boxer engine chasing redline. Slicing through the gears in manual mode, the eight-speed swaps cogs without kicking occupants in the back.
In the Carrera 4 GTS, launch control is drama-free but not unimpressive. No crazy histrionics as it summons the combined output of 398kW/610Nm; hunkering down with nary a whiff of traction loss, pea-shooting occupants from standstill to 100km/h in a claimed three seconds flat. That figure applies to both the two-wheel drive GTS and 4 GTS.
FIRST DRIVE | New Porsche 911 Carrera GTS marks hybrid shift
Iconic Stuttgart sports car maker uses electrification as a performance aid
Image: Supplied
Incremental changes over decades without radical departure from the values of the original.
That is how any rational enthusiast would define the entirety of the Porsche 911 lineage. The latest car is a culmination of almost 70 years of continuous development, each series taking on subtle alterations dictated by the fashions, consumer requirements (and legislation) of the day.
While the basic recipe is the same, there have been more significant mechanical shifts beneath the curvaceous silhouette of the famous sports car. Think of the transition from air-cooled to water-cooled.
Or the gradual phasing in of turbocharging across the range, to the point where even the basic Carrera — and not just the Turbo — benefits from forced-induction. And with the 2025 911 GTS, so begins the electrification of the breed.
We are now in an era where limiting carbon emissions is the collective target facing carmakers, with global players adopting a more electrified stance, championing the reduction or outright quelling of tailpipe pollutants.
Image: Supplied
Of course, educated consumers would be right to have a holistic view of the process. Since the mining efforts involved in battery production comes with its own environmental ramifications.
And while carmakers have declared the shift away from internal combustion, it seems consumers are not, in turn, matching the uptake when it comes to electric models. A Reuters report earlier this year noted that Porsche was adjusting its electric car forecasts on the back of diminished interest in battery-powered offerings.
Still, it intends to continue expanding its zero-emissions line-up that began with the Taycan in 2021. The next-generation, all-electric Cayenne is now being trialled in prototype form. While the all-electric Macan is available abroad, our market is not likely to receive it.
What this direction spells for the ultimate fate of the legendary 911 is only speculative at this stage. It is a car whose being and essence relies on the distinctive vibrations of the flat-six motor behind the passenger cell. Pretending to be excited about the future prospect of a 911 that whizzes rather than rumbles is difficult for many fans.
For the updated 2025 992 GTS, Porsche has been very strategic in punting the mild hybrid componentry as a boost for performance, rather than a means of added efficiency.
The efficiency paradox of a significant weight gain resulting from batteries and motors is something to consider. Yes it has more shove than the previous car, obviously quicker from standstill to 100km/h too, but what are the trade-offs where dynamics are concerned? And to say buyers might not care, or find the idea insignificant, would be to undermine ardent fans who have likely owned past iterations.
Image: Supplied
On the internal combustion side, the new GTS retains the typical flat six, displacing 3.6 litres. Its enlarged bore (97mm) and increased stroke (81mm) results in a 0.6l increase in capacity over the former unit. In isolation, the unit serves up 357kW/570Nm.
Now for the electrification aspect, which Porsche has dubbed its T-Hybrid system.
The first piece includes an electric gas turbocharger, which ditches the wastegate. A motor sandwiched between the compressor and turbine wheel that promises to squash lag, getting the turbocharger up to speed instantly. This motor also acts as a generator (11kW). Porsche says the system is so effective, it allowed them to confidently abandon the twin-turbocharged approach that was used in the old GTS.
The next element in this system is a permanent magnet synchronous motor coupled with the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, responsible for a boost of 40kW.
Keeping both motors juiced is a 1.9kWh battery, operating at 400 volts. Porsche claims the unit corresponds in weight and dimensions to a conventional 12-volt starter battery. In fact, the GTS retains a 12-volt lithium-ion battery for the vehicle's on-board systems. In all, the T-Hybrid apparatus adds about 50kg to overall mass, compared to the former GTS. Let that not be a major concern as the new car managed to shave off 8.7 seconds from the previous iteration's Nurburgring lap time.
Our drive over two days saw us testing the T-Hybrid 911 through some of the most breathtaking roads the Western Cape has to offer. It is a route over which we have tested numerous Porsche offerings previously, most recently being the 992 GT3 in 2022. The brand had both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions to sample.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In the case of the former, the launch experience proved a little more theatrical, particularly as damp weather took hold when we got behind the wheel on the second day of our drive. There is a marked difference vs the 4 GTS, with the rear-driven model wielding a livelier character.
Turn-in is crisper, more direct, since the front wheels are not tasked with anything else but changing course. And over varying surfaces — from grippy to smooth asphalt — you are reminded that there is no all-wheel drive safety net. That makes it quite engaging. The weight gain between the old GTS and the latest version is negligible, especially when you are in the blissful rhythm of mountainside corner-carving.
While the new GTS has taken on additional sophistry in the powertrain department, it is not at the expense of those endearing 911 textures that keep enthusiasts coming back for more. This might only be the middle-tier offering in the range, but it is a specialised weapon, serving up blistering acceleration and an immersive driving character that none of its peers have yet to emulate.
If this is as far as the application of electrified technology goes in the vaunted Stuttgart sports car series, enthusiasts are likely to remain happy.
Pricing:
