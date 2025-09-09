First Drives

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country

09 September 2025 - 16:58 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent Volvo EX30 Cross Country launch. 

MORE:

WATCH | VW Polo rally cars drift around Plant Kariega

Titled '50 Years of Polo: Project Drift,' the video was filmed in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, including Plant Kariega, the factory that builds the ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 MINI Aceman S

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he puts the new MINI Aceman S to the test.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XR.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | What’s the best sporty hatchback under R375k?

Join the Ignition Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a sporty, fun to drive hatchback for R375,000 or less.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger single cab dropside boosts employee wellness Reviews
  2. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 6 | We put the Ford Transit Custom Sport's packing prowess to ... New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country First Drives
  5. Ferrari boss John Elkann to serve community service in tax ruling news

Latest Videos

Portugal PM Urges China’s Xi to Push Russia for Ukraine Peace Amid EU Concerns ...
How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America