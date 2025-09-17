FIRST DRIVE | BYD Dolphin Surf is cheap and cheerful but lacking in pace

We attended the media introduction of the compact newcomer in Cape Town, which included a brief 20km drive around the narrow but picturesque roads surrounding the city bowl area.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) is but a fledgling in South Africa, but it wields serious clout in its domestic market.
Its presence has been easy to forget since its local introduction in 2023, with the ATTO 3 spearheading operations. Asked how many units it has sold over the past two years, MD Steve Chang said the complete number would only be released this November.
That tally is likely to be bolstered significantly with the introduction of the Dolphin Surf this week, which has the distinction of being the least expensive EV in the country.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The model is known as the Seagull or Dolphin Mini in some regions and comes on the back of various accolades, including 2025 World Urban Car in the World Car Awards programme. According to Chang, BYD has brought in 1,000 units of the Dolphin Surf — and he does not expect them to hang around on showroom floors.
Pricing starts at R339,900 for the Comfort grade, which has a claimed range of 232km, deploying a 30.08kWh battery. The Dynamic model for R389,900 boasts a quoted range of 295km, using a 38.88kWh battery. Part of the package is a three-year/60,000km service plan, three-year/100,000km warranty and separate eight-year/200,000km battery warranty.
To enhance the deal for prospective buyers, BYD includes a 7kW wallbox charger and has partnered with financier Absa to offer products such as insurance for R999 per month.
A R10,000 cashback was also outlined as part of sweeteners. State-owned enterprise Eskom announced a partnership with BYD, which will see the expansion of public infrastructure. This could entail preferential charging tariffs. No specific timeline was given on completion of these plans.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
South African buyers are less likely to be concerned by that. And instead, will delight in the extensive suite of conveniences, from a 10.1-inch (25.6cm) interface, seven-inch (17.8cm) digital instrument cluster, reverse camera, vehicle-to-load functionality (you can power appliances during load-shedding) and an in-car assistant summoned with a “hey BYD” command. Further novelties include a karaoke function.
The flat, slim nature of the battery design (dubbed Blade battery in BYD parlance) allows for a lighter, more efficient package and a roomier cabin compared to similar EV models.
For the driver, seating position is fairly high, though the vehicle itself has a low 120mm ground clearance. Boot space is rated at 300l, expanding to 900l with the rear seats folded.
Prying around in the luggage compartment, lifting up the padded carpeting, one finds exposed metal — no further storage space or a spare wheel housing. Instead you get a puncture repair kit and compressor. But BYD says its roadside assistance programme with the Automobile Association (AA) will accommodate tyre replacements in emergencies, or towing as a last resort.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The user experience of the Dolphin Surf remains conventional, with an on-off button and gear selection via a scrolling dial on the fascia. Its regenerative braking system is also less intensive than that of other vehicles, with a greater inclination to coast naturally in all driving modes. Drive is to the front wheels.
The accelerator pedal is responsive, without any interruption in transmission, a sensation typical of EV powertrains. But this has to be among the slowest vehicles of any kind on the road. Producing 55kW/135Nm the Dolphin Surf Comfort has a claimed 0-100km/h time of 14.2 seconds.
Output is the same for the more expensive Dynamic, but because it has a larger battery capacity, it is heavier — and slightly slower — doing the standstill-to-100km/h run in 15.5 seconds. Not a direct comparison, but for reference: SA's budget hatch top-seller, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4, has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 12.8 seconds.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
One might try to defend the Dolphin Surf's lack of shove, leaning on the city-mouse persona of the vehicle. But it is exactly in urban settings — trying to take gaps, merge quickly, or during time-sensitive turns at busy intersections — where one yearns for a bit more poke. Both models have a claimed top speed of 130km/h. That does not augur well for overtaking manoeuvres at the typical pace of Joburg freeways.
BYD's Chang said the brand aims to up its efforts in maintaining resale values, through the launch of an approved-used programme, in addition to offering strong trade-in deals for repeat customers.
The Dolphin Surf is a compelling product whose quirks owners could learn to live with, given the price. It might not tip the local EV market towards critical mass just yet, but it will give the category a boost. Just prepare to leave for your destination with ample time to spare.
