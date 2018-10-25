Niki Lauda leaves Viennese hospital after lung transplant

Niki Lauda, the three-time world Formula One champion, has left hospital and is in a good general condition after having had a lung transplant in August, his doctors said on Wednesday. The 69-year-old, who underwent the six-hour surgery at the Vienna General Hospital, now has to undergo intensive rehabilitation for several weeks, the hospital said in a statement.

The Austrian motor racing legend's condition had been described as "extremely critical" at the time of the surgery.