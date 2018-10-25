Niki Lauda leaves Viennese hospital after lung transplant
Formula 1 legend is in 'good general condition'
25 October 2018 - 13:23
Niki Lauda, the three-time world Formula One champion, has left hospital and is in a good general condition after having had a lung transplant in August, his doctors said on Wednesday. The 69-year-old, who underwent the six-hour surgery at the Vienna General Hospital, now has to undergo intensive rehabilitation for several weeks, the hospital said in a statement.
The Austrian motor racing legend's condition had been described as "extremely critical" at the time of the surgery.
Niki Lauda's doctors will hold a news conference on Thursday.
Lauda formed the Laudamotion airline out of the Austrian unit of failed Air Berlin early this year and later sold 75 percent of it to Ryanair.