Porsche and Puma partner up for 2019

Puma is kicking off 2019 with a new partnership with Porsche Motorsport.

The sportswear giant has teamed up with the racing brand on a long-term basis, it has announced. It will act as the exclusive technical partner for Porsche's fireproof racing clothing as well as shoes, caps and luggage, kitting out all 24 Porsche Works drivers, juniors, young professionals and pit crews. The Puma logo will also be featured on all Porsche race cars and all racing clothing.

As part of the deal, Puma has also gained the rights to create a series of replica apparel, footwear, headwear, accessories and bags for Porsche Motorsport fans.

"Puma's racewear is developed for the highest level of racing and we are happy to add Porsche Motorsport to our existing partnerships in F1, and other top motorsport categories," said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Puma, in a statement.Fritz Enzinger, Vice President at Porsche Motorsport, added: "The innovation and creativity of Puma, one of the world's leading sports lifestyle companies, fits in with our team and our brand."

The motorsport sector is currently enjoying a moment in the fashion spotlight – last year saw Tommy Hilfiger and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport enter into business together, with the designer creating the team's trackside uniform and snapping up Formula One champion driver Lewis Hamilton as a menswear ambassador. Meanwhile, McLaren Automotive unveiled a high-end fashion collaboration with the British brand Belstaff back in November.