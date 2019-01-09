Loeb wins stage 2, Giniel takes overall Dakar lead

"In the end, it was a good strategy, because it was advantageous for us to start behind the leaders, even if we were a bit further back than we would have liked," said the Frenchman.

"It was a good special (stage) with no major mistakes. I thought the pace was good. I'm getting a good feeling back, because I've only done about 100km of testing since the Dakar last year.

"I'm not quite at the same level as last year, but it's working well for the moment".

Qatar's overnight leader Nasser Al-Attiyah, in a Gazoo Hilux, opened the road for the rest and dropped back to eighth place, nearly three and a half minutes adrift of De Villiers.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the defending Dakar champion, was sixth overall in his X-Raid Mini and lost time with two punctures. Argentine driver Orlando Terranova, driving a Mini, retired after crashing out halfway through the stage. The former stage winner was taken to hospital for checks after suffering back pain.

Stephane Peterhansel, a record 13 times Dakar winner, lost some 15 minutes after a lengthy stop in the dunes during the stage before his Mini team-mate Cyril Despres came to the rescue.

"We started with some electrical problems inside the car: no microphones, no air-conditioning, no wipers, nothing was OK. I lost my concentration a little bit, and after I got stuck in a really bad place," said the Frenchman.

The endurance rally, staged in South America since being switched from Africa in 2009 for security reasons, ends in Lima on January 17.

STAGE 2 RESULTS:

Loeb / Elena (Peugeot) Roma / Haro (MINI) +00:08 Ten Brinke / Panseri (TOYOTA) +01:20 De Villiers / Von Zitzewitz (TOYOTA) +01:31 Al Rajhi / Gottschalk (MINI) +02:33 Despres / Cottret (MINI) +03:14 Hunt / Rosegaar (Peugeot) +03:24 Sainz / Cruz (MINI) +04:40 Fuchs / Mussano (Prototype) +05:01 Vasilyev / Zhiltsov (TOYOTA) +05:36 Al Attiyah / Baumel (TOYOTA) +07:37

OVERALL STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 2: