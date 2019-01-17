Motorsport

Ex-Formula One champion Niki Lauda is out of hospital

17 January 2019 - 10:45 By Reuters
Formula One triple world champion and airline entrepreneur Niki Lauda has been released from hospital, the Vienna General Hospital said on Wednesday, after he was treated for influenza following a lung transplant five months ago.

Lauda, a 69-year-old Austrian, had been holidaying in the Spanish island of Ibiza when he was flown to the hospital for treatment in early January.

A hospital spokeswoman confirmed Lauda had left hospital on Wednesday, when asked about a report by APA newswire.

Lauda, who was badly burned in 1976 in a Formula One race and later became an airline entrepreneur, underwent a lung transplant in August and was recuperating from the surgery.

Lauda formed the Laudamotion airline out of the Austrian unit of failed Air Berlin early this year and later sold 75 percent of it to Ryanair.

