Sheldon van der Linde set to be first South African to race in DTM

Local boy Sheldon van der Linde is set to become the first South African to race in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) series since it was launched 35 years ago. 19-year-old Sheldon – younger brother of Kelvin van der Linde who currently races in the Blancpain GT and ADAC GT Masters Series – will make his DTM debut driving for BMW Team RBM at Hockenheim on 5th May 2019.

"To have a place in the team for 2019 is incredible," says van der Linde. "I’m very proud to be continuing a family tradition from my father with such a famous car manufacturer, and one that is also very popular back home – and to be the first South African ever in the DTM. Ultimately, a big thank you to BMW Motorsport for the trust!"

Van der Linde's teammates for the 2019 season will be Philipp Eng and Joel Eriksson. Bruno Spengler moves over to BMW Team RMG and will drive alongside Marco Wittmann and Timo Glock.