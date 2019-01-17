Toby Price chalks up second Dakar Rally bikes title

Toby Price clinched his second Dakar Rally bikes title on Thursday, the Australian following up his 2016 crown with success in the 10th and final stage.

The KTM rider seized overall command of the bikes category on Tuesday and after crossing the finish line in Lima he took the 2019 honours by over nine minutes from his teammate and defending champion Matthias Walkner.

Price wrapped up his second title in style, taking the closing stage from Pisco to the Peruvian capital with a near two-and-a-half minute advantage over Chilean rider Jose Cornejo.

This was an 18th consecutive bikes title for Austrian bike manufacturer KTM.