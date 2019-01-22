Motorsport

Jorge Lorenzo will miss Malaysian MotoGP test due to wrist operation

22 January 2019 - 10:56 By Reuters
Jorge Lorenzo celebrating on the podium in 2018
Jorge Lorenzo celebrating on the podium in 2018
Image: Yamaha

Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo will miss MotoGP's opening pre-season test in Malaysia next month after fracturing his left wrist while training in Italy and undergoing surgery.

The triple world champion will ride for the works Repsol Honda team this season, alongside title holder and compatriot Marc Marquez, after switching from Ducati.

The Sepang test runs from February 6-8.

Honda said in a statement that Lorenzo, who hurt the same wrist in a fall in practice for the Thailand Grand Prix last October, broke his left scaphoid during training near Verona.

A titanium screw was inserted and the 31-year-old will remain in hospital for 24 hours.

"Four days rest will give the injury sufficient time to heal from the operation and physiotherapy can then begin," the team said.

"Due to the nature of the injury, Jorge Lorenzo and the Repsol Honda Team have elected for Lorenzo to miss the Sepang test to focus fully on his recovery. His aim is to return fully fit for the Qatar Test, February 23 to 25."

Honda will hold their 2019 team launch in Madrid on Wednesday, with Marquez also recovering from surgery after a shoulder operation in December.

The season starts in Qatar on March 10.

Marc Marquez out to make amends

Three races without a win is not much for any rider, unless the man in question is called Marc Marquez. This is the Spaniard's longest losing streak ...
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Jorge Lorenzo will miss Malaysian MotoGP test due to wrist operation Motorsport
  2. Carlos Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag in exchange for bail news
  3. Formula One reports encouraging rise in TV and digital audiences Motorsport
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X