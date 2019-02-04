Motorsport

MotoGP champ Marquez back in the saddle after surgery

Five-times champion tries out practice bike after major shoulder operation

04 February 2019 - 09:31 By Reuters
Marc Marquez underwent an operation on his left shoulder before the new year after dislocating it several times last season. Picture: REUTERS
Marc Marquez underwent an operation on his left shoulder before the new year after dislocating it several times last season. Picture: REUTERS

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has got back on a bike in Spain for the first time since he had major shoulder surgery in December.

Honda said in a statement on Friday that the 25-year-old, a five times MotoGP champion including the last three, had tried out a practice bike near his home in eastern Spain to see if his shoulder was ready.

The first pre-season test at Malaysia's Sepang circuit starts on February 6.

"I needed this," said Marquez, who has a new team mate this year in compatriot and three times MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo.

"Riders in general need to have their minds clear. At least on the trip to Malaysia, which is 14 hours long, I will be thinking I have ridden a bike, got on the brakes, felt the throttle and the clutch.

"We have done a few laps that have helped me to see where things are."

Marquez said the force while braking, particularly at left-handed corners where he had to support his left shoulder, was problematic.

"That is where we have to continue working, have patience in Malaysia and get to March at full fitness," he said. The season starts in Qatar on March 10.

Lorenzo will miss the Sepang test after undergoing wrist surgery this month.

Most read

  1. MotoGP champ Marquez back in the saddle after surgery Motorsport
  2. OLX reveals SA's fastest selling pre-owned cars of 2018 news
  3. Pagani Huayra Roadster lands in SA New Models
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X