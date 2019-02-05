Motorsport

Azerbaijan Grand Prix extends F1 contract deal to 2023

05 February 2019 - 11:11 By Reuters
The 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Image: Supplied

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will continue at least until 2023 after the organisers of the event renewed their contract, Formula One management said on Tuesday.

The renewal is the first to be signed in 2019, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following the Belgian, Chinese, German, Japanese and Singapore races extending their deals over the previous two years.

"We are very pleased to have renewed this agreement which will see the Azerbaijan Grand Prix feature on the FIA Formula One world championship calendar for many years to come," F1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey said in a statement confirming the three-year extension.

"In just a short space of time, this race has become one of the most popular of the season, always producing closely fought and spectacular racing."

Azerbaijan was keen to renegotiate its deal post-2020 to pay less in race-hosting fees and gain more commercial benefits, promoter Arif Rahimov had said last May.

"This new agreement will allow our race to maximise its commercial revenues through increased fan-engagement activities and a new sponsorship approach," Azerbaijan's sports minister Azad Rahimov added.

"With these exciting opportunities in mind, extending our contract was never in question and we are delighted to stay in this wonderful sport for another five years at least."

Briton Lewis Hamilton triumphed in Baku last year before the Mercedes driver capped the season with his fifth world championship title.

Mercedes to test new F1 car at Silverstone on 13 February

The Mercedes car that could take Lewis Hamilton to a sixth Formula One title this year will have its first track outing at Silverstone on 13 ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Azerbaijan Grand Prix extends F1 contract deal to 2023 Motorsport
  2. Tesla is buying energy technology firm Maxwell news
  3. Volkswagen SA boosts power of 2019 Golf R New Models
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X