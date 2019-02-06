Racing Point name confirmed on 2019 Formula One entry list

Racing Point, successors to defunct Force India, will continue to race in Formula One under that team name this season after the official entry list was published on Wednesday.

The team, owned by a Canadian consortium led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, had said in December that the name was only a temporary one.

Force India went into administration last July with the assets sold to Stroll, whose son Lance will be driving for the Silverstone-based team this season after two years with Williams.

Force India were co-owned by Vijay Mallya, who has been beset by financial and legal troubles, and India's Sahara Group, They had survived mostly on prize money and sponsorship until going into administration.

Racing Point, whose other driver is Mexican Sergio Perez, are due to hold a team launch in Toronto next Wednesday.

The entry list also registered the name change of Swiss-based Sauber to Alfa Romeo Racing as part of an extended sponsorship deal with the Italian marque.

The season starts in Australia on March 17.