Renault F1 has high hopes for powerful new R.S.19

Renault aim to close the gap to Formula One's top three teams this season, and keep the smile on new recruit Daniel Ricciardo's face, after seeing a big step up in engine performance.

Renault Sport Racing Managing director Cyril Abiteboul said ahead of the unveiling of the 2019 car on Tuesday that the team were on the rise and needed to put the hard years of rebuilding behind them.

If long-term targets remained unchanged – podiums next year, and wins in 2021 before a championship challenge – there was quiet confidence at the former champions' expanded Enstone factory.

Renault finished fourth last year, still a long way behind reigning champions Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, but with their engines winning four races in the back of the latter team's cars.

Abiteboul said progress on the engine over the European winter had been 'substantial'.

"It (the step up in performance) is the biggest we have ever done since the V6 was introduced (in 2014)," the Frenchman told reporters.

"It's the most productive winter we have ever had in terms of engine performance."