Ferrari pull the covers off its new 2019 SF90 F1 racing car

Ferrari turned a page on their recent past on Friday as they unveiled the Formula One car designed to end an era of Mercedes domination and shatter Lewis Hamilton's dreams of a sixth championship this season.

The sport's oldest and most successful team, who last won a title more than a decade ago and finished runners-up last year, presented the SF90 with plenty of fanfare at their Maranello factory.

"I'm looking forward to this year. I think the team is on the right path and hopefully we can continue improving," four times world champion Sebastian Vettel, winner of five races in 2018, assured the audience.

The German has a new team mate in Charles Leclerc, replacing 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen, and a new principal following the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene and appointment of Mattia Binotto.

"I'm extremely excited to start this new adventure," said Leclerc. "It's a dream since childhood. I've always been looking at the red cars, hoping to be one day in this car, so it's a very emotional day for me."