Williams finally arrives at Circuit de Catalunya for F1 testing

Williams were hoping to get their new Formula One car on track for the first time on Wednesday, days later than rival teams who have been busy testing since the start of the week, after finally getting it to Spain overnight.

The former champions, last overall in 2018 with one of their worst ever showings, have been the only team whose car has yet to turn a lap.

A team spokeswoman said the FW42 car arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya at 0400 local time (0300 GMT) and mechanics were working to get it ready.

"There is still a fair amount of work to do as expected so (it is) unlikely to run until after lunch, but everyone is doing as much as they can," she added.

The first test ends on Thursday evening with four more days next week before teams pack up and ship the cars to Australia for the first race in Melbourne on March 17.