Tardy F1 team 'not in crisis' insists confident Claire Williams

Media speculation has focused on the future of technical director Paddy Lowe, who joined from champions Mercedes in 2017 with responsibility for overseeing design and production of the new car.

Asked whether heads would roll, with Lowe seen as the likely casualty, Williams said any such conversations would go on behind closed doors.

She made clear she intended to remain at the helm, however.

"I’m not considering my position at the moment at all. I don’t think that would be the right thing to do," declared Williams.

"Of course as the boss it’s my ultimate responsibility, but it’s everyone’s responsibility in any team to make sure they play their part in getting whatever your product is to the place that it needs to be."

A media session with Lowe scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled, with the team saying they planned to rearrange it for next week.

Financially solid:

Williams, who finished last overall in 2018 with an ill-handling car in one of their worst ever seasons, had intended to get the car on track last Saturday for a private filming session.

That proved an impossible deadline and the team missed the start of testing on Monday with the car only turning up at the track in the early hours of Wednesday and running for the first time in the afternoon.

Williams said the problems had become apparent quite late on, with parts not coming through as planned.

Unlike rivals Haas and Racing Point, Mercedes-powered Williams design and manufacture almost all of their car at the factory in central England rather than contracting out.

Williams refused to go into detail about what had gone wrong, saying she would not wash dirty laundry in public, but recognised the failure had been deeply embarrassing and apologised to the fans.

She ruled out cash-flow as a problem.