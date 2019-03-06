Motorsport

WATCH | Reverse racers get it hilariously wrong

There's only one rule in this madcap form of motorsport: you have to drive backwards

06 March 2019 - 12:06 By Motoring Reporter

It's called Dutch reverse racing and it's probably one of the funniest things you'll see on the internet.

While we wait for the Formula One season to get under way with the March 17 Australian Grand Prix, take a look at this video of cars racing in reverse in the Netherlands in the 1980s.

As the name suggests, drivers raced their cars backwards and found it very tricky to stay in a straight line, making for hilarious results. Just in case it wasn’t difficult enough, there are obstacles and jumps scattered around the track.

At the end of a race no car is left without a dent or missing body parts, and some finish upside down.

Watch and enjoy the mayhem unfold:

