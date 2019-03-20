Netflix series is a huge boost for F1

Netflix's behind-the-scenes Drive to Survive Formula One documentary has been a huge success that could change the way broadcasters engage with audiences, one of the sport's top sponsors said this week.

The 10-part series, made in conjunction with Formula One and covering the 2018 championship, was released ahead of last weekend's Australian season-opener in Melbourne.

Filmed without the cooperation of world champions Mercedes and rivals Ferrari, it focuses on those further down the starting grid, such as the US-owned Haas team and their principal, Guenther Steiner.

"I think it's phenomenally successful, certainly from our perspective," Heineken's sponsorship lead for F1 Ben Pincus said at an Advertising Week Europe panel discussion on the 'resurgence of Formula One'.

"It's fascinating how you can tell a story without actually ever featuring any on-track action, and a story that in some respects is more compelling and more engaging to your less hardcore fan," he added.

"I think it's been a great success ... it's getting people thinking differently about how they broadcast, how they engage with audiences.