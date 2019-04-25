Motorsport

Alonso happy to be back in Indy, despite tough opening test session

Two-time Formula One world champion is gearing up to race again at the Indianapolis 500 on May 26

25 April 2019 - 11:51 By Reuters
Fernando Alonso aims to complete the triple crown of racing, and perhaps add the Dakar Rally to his CV as well.
Fernando Alonso aims to complete the triple crown of racing, and perhaps add the Dakar Rally to his CV as well.
Image: Reuters

Former Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso was happy to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, despite a tough opening test on Wednesday when his McLaren Chevrolet ground to a halt after a quarter of a lap in his first practice run.

The Spaniard, a two-time Formula One world champion who will be racing again at the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, said hiccups were to be expected as he adjusted to a new car and a new team after retiring from F1 at the end of last season.

Despite a four-hour rain delay and an abbreviated practice session, he said he was happy to return to The Brickyard, where he led for part of the race in 2017, before retiring with an engine problem.

Alonso revved up about new McLaren

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso tested McLaren's 2019 car for the first time on Tuesday and declared it a step up on the one he ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

"It's good to be back and to feel again the magic of the place," the 37-year-old told a press conference. "For us, obviously, we lost a little bit of time at the beginning," he added of the electronic issue that cut short his first run.

"This was more or less expected because it was a brand new chassis and a brand new car.

"Everything fit in the last week and we expect to run slowly and step by step. Short runs at the beginning. It's what we did."

Alonso, who tested McLaren's 2019 car in Bahrain earlier this month and said it was a step up from the one he raced last year in Formula One, said he was just happy to get a chance to be back in a racing seat.

"In any track time that you have you may discover issues with the car, you may discover things that you can improve as a driver – there is always learning, especially for us with a brand new car," he said.

"We need to check many things."

MORE

Patrick Head returns to help struggling Williams F1 team

Williams team co-founder is making a comeback as a consultant.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

SA's Tasmin Pepper one of 18 women to race in new international series

Joburg racer in groundbreaking event set to change the face of motorsport
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Formula 1 and FIA present 2021 rules package to teams

Changes on the horizon have some teams concerned about the future
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SA's top 20 best-selling vehicles news
  2. Meet the most radical ride for this year's Knysna Hillclimb Motorsport
  3. Tesla unveils hardware that could revolutionise autonomous driving news
  4. Gerhard Berger ranks Lewis Hamilton in same league as Ayrton Senna Motorsport
  5. OPINION | Illusions of safety will help spur Renault Kwid sales grandeur New Models

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X