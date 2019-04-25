Alonso happy to be back in Indy, despite tough opening test session

Former Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso was happy to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, despite a tough opening test on Wednesday when his McLaren Chevrolet ground to a halt after a quarter of a lap in his first practice run.

The Spaniard, a two-time Formula One world champion who will be racing again at the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, said hiccups were to be expected as he adjusted to a new car and a new team after retiring from F1 at the end of last season.

Despite a four-hour rain delay and an abbreviated practice session, he said he was happy to return to The Brickyard, where he led for part of the race in 2017, before retiring with an engine problem.