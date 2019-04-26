Charles Leclerc willing to accept team orders again

Charles Leclerc said on Thursday he would be willing to move over again for Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel, but only in certain situations.

The 21-year-old Monegasque Formula One driver was running third in China two weeks ago when he was asked to allow Vettel through as Ferrari tried to take the fight to champions Mercedes.

Leclerc obliged, but Vettel was unable to stop Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas romping to the team’s third straight one-two finish in the faster Mercedes cars.

Vettel finished third, the German's first podium of the season, but Leclerc, who was denied a first win by engine trouble in Bahrain last month, fell to fifth behind Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

"Obviously there will always be team orders in Formula One," Leclerc told reporters ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "But, yeah, it depends on the situation.

"In some situations I will (obey)," he added, without elaborating.

Vettel and Leclerc can race each other, but team boss Mattia Binotto has said that in 50-50 situations the German, a four-times champion in his fifth season with the team, would have preference.

Leclerc, in only his second season in Formula One and going into his fourth race for Ferrari, said he understood that and that it was up to him to prove his worth to the team.