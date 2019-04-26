Ferraris set the early pace in Azerbaijan

The two Ferraris were quickest in the second practice session for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc leading team-mate Sebastian Vettel by 0.3 sec.

Lewis Hamilton was 0.3 secs further back in his Mercedes on the Baku street circuit, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

The first practice session was cut short when a loose manhole cover wrecked George Russell’s Williams, which led to the British driver missing free practice two. All the other drivers were able set times but FP2 wasn’t without incident, with Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso and Lance Stroll (Racing Point) both crashing into the barriers and causing the session to be briefly stopped.