FORMULA ONE
Ferraris set the early pace in Azerbaijan
Leclerc leads Vettel in second F1 practice after chaotic start in Baku
The two Ferraris were quickest in the second practice session for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc leading team-mate Sebastian Vettel by 0.3 sec.
Lewis Hamilton was 0.3 secs further back in his Mercedes on the Baku street circuit, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.
The first practice session was cut short when a loose manhole cover wrecked George Russell’s Williams, which led to the British driver missing free practice two. All the other drivers were able set times but FP2 wasn’t without incident, with Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso and Lance Stroll (Racing Point) both crashing into the barriers and causing the session to be briefly stopped.
Free practice three and qualifying take place on Saturday, with Mercedes leading the drivers’ and constructors’ championships after their one-two finishes in the season’s opening three races.
Free practice 2 times
1 - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1:42.872 27 laps
2 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 0.324s 26
3 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 0.669s 31
4 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 0.921s 24
5 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1.131s 31
6 - Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso) 1.305s 9
7 - Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 1.311s 26
8 - Alex Albon (Toro Rosso) 1.344s 32
9 - Pierre Gasly (Red Bull) 1.368s 24
10 - Lando Norris (McLaren) 1.423s 30
11 - Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 2.029s 25
12 - Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo Racing) 2.494s 29
13 - Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 2.564s 27
14 - Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo Racing) 2.610s 28
15 - Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 2.611s 15
16 - Romain Grosjean (Haas) 2.746s 30
17 - Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) 3.845s 24
18 - Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 5.003s 8
19 - Robert Kubica (Williams) 5.239s 26
20 - George Russell (Williams) no time set