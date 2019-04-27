Motorsport

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dominates Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

21-year-old Monegasque sensation outpaces his teammate

27 April 2019 - 14:17 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc on his way to the quickest time in FP3.
Charles Leclerc on his way to the quickest time in FP3.
Image: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc was fastest in final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday with the youngster beating Ferrari team mate Sebastian Vettel for the third session in a row.

The 21-year-old Monegasque lapped the Baku street circuit with a benchmark time of one minute 41.604 seconds on a sunny afternoon.

Vettel, a four-times Formula One world champion, was 0.198 seconds slower.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ended the session a distant third and 1.248 seconds off Leclerc’s pace.

Reigning champions Mercedes, who have scored one-two finishes in all of the season’s three races so far, were fourth and fifth with Valtteri Bottas and last year's winner Lewis Hamilton respectively.

Bottas, robbed of victory in Baku a year ago by a blown tyre three laps from the end, was a tenth of a second quicker than championship-leading team mate Hamilton.

Russian Daniil Kvyat, who went into the wall on Friday, was an encouraging sixth for Toro Rosso.

Denmark's Kevin Magnussen was seventh for Haas, ahead of Kvyat’s Thai team mate Alexander Albon.

Sergio Perez, the only driver to have stood twice on the Baku podium, was ninth for the Racing Point team with Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen completing the top 10.

Leclerc, who scored his first Formula One points last year with Sauber in Baku and in 2017 won a Formula Two race at the venue from pole position just days after his father’s death, has been the man to beat all weekend.

Ordered to move over for Vettel in China and denied a maiden Formula One win by engine trouble in Bahrain, he was fastest in both Friday sessions.

The first practice was abandoned after 12 minutes when British rookie George Russell struck a loose manhole cover, wrecking his Williams.

There were no such dramas on Saturday afternoon however, with the session running incident-free and Russell back with a new chassis.

A few drivers, including Vettel, Hamilton and Bottas, ran wide off the track but resumed without incident.

MORE

Loose drain cover wrecks Russell's Williams in Baku practice

Incident causes first practice for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix to be abandoned
Motoring
1 day ago

Leclerc leads Ferrari practice one-two after drain drama

Charles Leclerc set a scorching pace on an incident-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix Friday with Ferrari top of the practice timesheets after an early ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ferraris set the early pace in Azerbaijan

Leclerc leads Vettel in second F1 practice after chaotic start in Baku
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ford promises to fix poor security in its cars news
  2. REVIEW | Gutsier 2019 Volkswagen Golf R delivers a dose of sporty civility Reviews
  3. SA's top 20 best-selling vehicles news
  4. Ford's answer to a parent's nightmare: The self-braking shopping trolley news
  5. REVIEW | 2019 BMW X5 M50d is as fast as it is frugal Reviews

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X