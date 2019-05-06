Possibility that Women's W Series could link up with F1 in the future

The new W Series, which aims to help women such as inaugural race winner Jamie Chadwick make it to Formula One, could itself be on the fast track to joining the grand prix circus.

Former racer David Coulthard, a key player behind the scenes, said at Hockenheim there had already been discussions about the W Series featuring on the Formula One support programme.

"Australia wanted us to be there for the first race. They're a government-funded event and for them they would have no problem bringing us down there," the Scot told reporters after Saturday's race.

"I was really excited; 'We’ve got to be in Australia, at the grand prix, the first race.' And the team were just, ‘To go there, on that stage, if we don’t get it right for whatever reason...’. So they made the right decision. I was being emotional."

Coulthard, chairman of the W Series advisory board, said next year could be a definite option.

The women have only six races this year, all supporting the German Touring Car (DTM) championship, in identical Formula Three cars with the finale at Britain's Brands Hatch in August.

"There’s a few grand prix tracks where the undercard is not controlled by Formula One," said Coulthard. "I think it would be quite interesting if there was a little bit of pressure applied to F1.