Tasmin Pepper impresses in W Series debut

South Africa’s Tasmin Pepper staged an impressive comeback from 16th to eighth place in the inaugural round of the all-female W Series in Germany on Saturday.

She overcame a difficult qualifying at Hockenheim to score points on her debut in a series that pits 18 women against each other in a field of identical Formula Three cars.

Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the race with compatriot Alice Powell second at a damp and overcast Hockenheim.

Spaniard Marta Garcia finished third.

The victory completed a dominant two days for 20-year-old Chadwick, one of five Britons in a field of 18 in identical Formula Three cars.

The next round in the six-round series will be in Belgium in two weeks’ time.

The new W Series, which aims to help women make it to Formula One, could itself be on the fast track to joining the grand prix circus.

Former racer David Coulthard, a key player behind the scenes, said at Hockenheim there had already been discussions about the W Series featuring on the Formula One support programme.