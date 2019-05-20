W Series leader Jamie Chadwick joins Williams F1 in development role

Jamie Chadwick, leader of the women's W Series, celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday with a new role as development driver for the Williams Formula One team.

Williams, the only Formula One team currently run by a woman, said in a statement that the Briton would be 'fully immersed' into the team with a busy simulator programme.

She will also attend three European races, starting at the British Grand Prix in July.

Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race at Germany's Hockenheim circuit this month and finished second in Zolder, Belgium, at the weekend. She started both rounds on pole position.

Canadian Nicholas Latifi is the official reserve driver for the former champions, who are struggling in last place in the standings.

"Promoting women in motorsport is extremely important and having a female role model as part of our Driver Academy will hopefully inspire girls to take up racing at a young age," said deputy principal and acting team boss Clare Williams.

"We hope to show that motorsport is inclusive and exciting, be that as a driver or on the engineering side."