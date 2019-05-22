Daniel Ricciardo still hoping for a high with Renault in Monaco

Monaco has been good to Daniel Ricciardo and the Australian believes Sunday's showcase race could provide another highlight, even if a repeat of last year's heroics looks out of the question.

The 29-year-old has had just one scoring finish in five grands prix since he moved from Red Bull to Renault at the end of 2018, with his best result a seventh place in China last month.

Monaco is special – a throwback whose tight, metal-fenced streets demand absolute precision and balance – and a place where a Formula One driver's talent can shine.

"I’ve done it before, so it’s familiar territory. I’m really curious, actually, to see how I perform this year in Monaco," said Ricciardo, last year's winner from pole position.

"The Red Bull was a great car, but I always feel like Monaco is a track where, if you’re comfortable with the circuit and the walls and all that, and have the confidence, you can leapfrog maybe your car’s position further up.