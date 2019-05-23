Kimi Räikkönen shrugs off his 300-race milestone

Kimi Räikkönen is attending his 300th Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco this weekend, and the 2007 world champion could hardly care less about the milestone.

In fact, the Finn told reporters on Wednesday he had wanted no fanfare.

"I tried to force them to cancel everything, but I’ve not had very good success so far," said the Alfa Romeo driver, who joined from Ferrari at the end of last year.

"It’s no different from last week or the next race. In the end this is just a number. For sure it’s different from the first race, but after that, once you go on for a while, it doesn’t really change."

The team had sent out an email race preview earlier in the day with Räikkönen's head superimposed on a picture of a bare-chested Spartan warrior from the 2006 movie 300, with the number written in blood against a backdrop of battle.