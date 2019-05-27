Motorsport

Wolff expects Bottas to be fired up by Monaco setback

Mercedes team principal is sure the Flying Finn will come back stronger in Montreal

27 May 2019 - 15:44 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas lost out on second place at the Monaco GP.
Valtteri Bottas lost out on second place at the Monaco GP.
Image: Daimler

Mercedes expect an angry Valtteri Bottas to come back strongly after losing ground to teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship in Monaco on Sunday through no fault of his own.

The Finn is now 17 points behind the five-time world champion after finishing third in Monaco following a pit-lane collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen early in the race.

Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for the unsafe release, a sanction that dropped the Dutchman from second to fourth.

Hamilton won, his fourth victory of the season, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel promoted to second after Verstappen's drop.

Hamilton wins Monaco F1 nail-biter

Mercedes takes sixth win in a row, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel second
Motoring
21 hours ago

"Valtteri lost a second place, three points, and Mercedes a one-two," said team principal Toto Wolff on Sunday evening.

"From Valtteri’s point of view, he will be gutted. He had the pace on the weekend. He could have been on pole in terms of raw speed and today P2 [second place] was the minimum, I think - and that P2 was taken away from him.

"The Valtteri of 2019 is going to get out of it stronger," added the Austrian.

Bottas has finished on the podium in every race so far this season, with Mercedes taking five successive one-twos until Monaco, and has been a different driver to the man who failed to win anything in 2018.

He has two wins and three second places as well as Sunday's third, which was still his first Monaco Grand Prix podium appearance.

"I think he has shown huge resilience and determination in these last races," said Wolff.

"The speed [in qualifying] was mind-boggling yesterday. I have no doubt about it that it’s going to annoy the hell out of him and he’s going to come back very, very strong in Montreal."

Bottas said his race had been "a bit of a Sunday drive" after the impact with Verstappen left him with a puncture.

READ MORE:

Dominant Mercedes brush aside any thoughts of invincibility

Despite sterling performance the Silver Arrows are taking nothing for granted
Motoring
2 weeks ago

I think it's possible that SA could host a F1 race, says David Coulthard

The racing legend on Cape Town's Red Bull Circuit event, flipping Michael Schumacher the 'bird', and why he'd like to see Formula One return to Africa
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Kimi Räikkönen shrugs off his 300-race milestone

True to form, the the 39-year-old Finnish driver really isn't bothered
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Adventure comes standard in the new 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor First Drives
  2. New-generation Corsa gets electric power New Models
  3. Eight simple ways to stop criminals from breaking into your car Features
  4. F1 drivers and teams for 2019 Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-Benz X350d lacks authenticity Reviews

Latest Videos

Mount Everest hero Saray Khumalo received a hero's welcome
Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
X