Wolff expects Bottas to be fired up by Monaco setback

"Valtteri lost a second place, three points, and Mercedes a one-two," said team principal Toto Wolff on Sunday evening.

"From Valtteri’s point of view, he will be gutted. He had the pace on the weekend. He could have been on pole in terms of raw speed and today P2 [second place] was the minimum, I think - and that P2 was taken away from him.

"The Valtteri of 2019 is going to get out of it stronger," added the Austrian.

Bottas has finished on the podium in every race so far this season, with Mercedes taking five successive one-twos until Monaco, and has been a different driver to the man who failed to win anything in 2018.

He has two wins and three second places as well as Sunday's third, which was still his first Monaco Grand Prix podium appearance.

"I think he has shown huge resilience and determination in these last races," said Wolff.

"The speed [in qualifying] was mind-boggling yesterday. I have no doubt about it that it’s going to annoy the hell out of him and he’s going to come back very, very strong in Montreal."

Bottas said his race had been "a bit of a Sunday drive" after the impact with Verstappen left him with a puncture.