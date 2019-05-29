INTERVIEW | John McGuinness returns for another crack at TT glory

If motorcycle racing is a disease then there is none more virulent than the strain to be found on the Isle of Man at this time of year.

John McGuinness, the 23-times Tourist Trophy (TT) winner pulling on his leathers at the age of 47 for another rush of adrenalin around the mountain circuit, agrees with that and is probably incurable.

"It's a disease you can't get rid of. It gets hold of you," the "Morecombe Missile" told Reuters.

"I've ridden bikes since I was four years old and I've made a living out of it since 1999. I won my first TT 20 years ago and it's all I’ve ever known, it's all I ever look forward to," he added.

"When I get on the bike I feel like a 21-year-old but obviously the old body clock's ticking and I look at myself in the mirror and I'm getting a bit greyer and my teeth are getting a bit discoloured and I think 'what an old bastard you are'.

"But when I get on the bike with my leathers on, I'm a different person. It's not too far away, hanging my boots up, but I just want to have another crack at it."

The Tourist Trophy races have seen about 149 fatalities since the first race in 1907. Add in other events, such as the Manx Grand Prix, and the toll rises to 258.

Critics condemn it as a terrible anachronism but McGuinness, down for potentially six races after taking the ferry across the Irish Sea to Douglas from his home in north-west England, sees it differently.

"James Hunt died as a 40-year-old of a heart attack, Barry Sheene died at 52 years old of cancer," he said of two of Britain's great champions from the worlds of Formula One and motorcycling.

"If somebody dealt me a pack of cards right now and said ‘You can have 48 great years or 60 shit ones', I'd take 48 great years."

The Englishman, an ambassador for online gambling company BetVictor, has been absent for the past two years after crashing in the 2017 North West 200 in Northern Ireland when his bike developed an electrical problem.

He ploughed through a fence and onto a golf course - a sport he has never been keen on - in a broken heap.

"I thought ‘No way am I finishing my career on a golf course'," he said and returned this year to get the monkey off his back.