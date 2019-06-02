Motorsport

Danilo Petrucci victorious at Mugello

Ducati rider holds off Marc Marquez to gain a first ever MotoGP victory on Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix

02 June 2019 - 15:05 By afp.com
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
Image: Ducati

Danilo Petrucci, an Italian riding for local team Ducati, held off Marc Marquez to gain a first ever MotoGP victory on Sunday in the Italian Grand Prix.

The second place allowed Spaniard Marquez to increase his lead in the world championship ahead of another Italian on a Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso, who finished third on Sunday after a prolonged three-way battle.

Marquez on a Honda briefly took the lead in the last lap but Petrucci recaptured first place and won.

