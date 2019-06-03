Motorsport

WATCH | David Coulthard thrills Cape Town crowds with RB7 skills

03 June 2019 - 18:44 By TimesLIVE

Formula 1 driver David Coulthard treated Cape Town fans to speed thrills and donuts in the RB7 over the weekend.

Coulthard was part of the Aston Martin Red Bull racing live demo team that roared into the city, with over 50,000 fans witness to his driving power.

Stunt driver Aruñas ‘Aras’ Gibieža and trials legend Brian Capper also pulled out all the stops, showing off their skills behind the wheel.

The V8-powered RB7 was the highlight, with Couthard performing three runs and a few donuts to put.

"I’ve got to say, what an incredible turnout of people here in Cape Town. Talking to people, there's a real mix here, from local hardcore F1 fans but also visitors from all around the world," said Coulthard.

