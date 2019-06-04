British rider Daley Mathison dies in opening Isle of Man TT race
World's most dangerous motorcycle race claims yet another life
British rider Daley Mathison died in a crash on the opening day of the Isle of Man TT races on Monday, organisers said in a statement.
They said the 27-year-old, an experienced competitor on the Snaefell circuit with three podium finishes in the electric Zero TT, was killed at Snugborough on the third of four laps of the Superbike TT.
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday 28th (Practice session 2) Still on cloud nine after tonight’s practice, it’s always a huge shock to the system jumping onto the big superbikes but tonight I really enjoyed lapping the mountain course. I quickly felt at home on both bikes and only riding at 50% of what iknow I’m capable off I was still only 2.5mph off my personal best! Which in difficult conditions I was extremely happy with.. It’s still very early but I really do feel great on the bike and I’m sitting with a huge smile on my face! I just love the Isle of Man TT!! Roll on tomorrow night, hopefully the weathers kind to us. Photo credit Janis Strelkovs photography #penz13.com I #sksupport I #wms International Sport I @4moto.de I @Metzeler I @SBSBrakes I @Akrapovic Exhaust System I #motomaster I #carbonin I @thyssenkrupp @whracingteam @madmaxraceteam @forcefieldbodyarmourworld @shoeihelmetsuk @spadaclothinguk @151s.worn.by.winners @conquest_racing @thyssenkrupp.carbon.components I @puraglobe syntainics I @mcraceofficial @beatsbydre #irrc #roadracing #motorcycleracing #sksupport #sbsbrakes #akrapovic #metzeler #4moto.de #thyssenkrupp #motorcyclerider #motorsport #instabikes #instamotorcycles #isleofmantt2019 #beatsbydre
The race was stopped after the accident with Peter Hickman declared the winner, the result decided by positions after the second lap.
The TT races around the island off the north-west coast of England have been run since 1907 and rank among the most dangerous in motorsport. Two riders died last year.