Motorsport

British rider Daley Mathison dies in opening Isle of Man TT race

World's most dangerous motorcycle race claims yet another life

04 June 2019 - 08:23 By Reuters
The treacherous Isle of Man TT course has claimed yet another rider.
The treacherous Isle of Man TT course has claimed yet another rider.
Image: Supplied

British rider Daley Mathison died in a crash on the opening day of the Isle of Man TT races on Monday, organisers said in a statement.

They said the 27-year-old, an experienced competitor on the Snaefell circuit with three podium finishes in the electric Zero TT, was killed at Snugborough on the third of four laps of the Superbike TT.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday 28th (Practice session 2) Still on cloud nine after tonight’s practice, it’s always a huge shock to the system jumping onto the big superbikes but tonight I really enjoyed lapping the mountain course. I quickly felt at home on both bikes and only riding at 50% of what iknow I’m capable off I was still only 2.5mph off my personal best! Which in difficult conditions I was extremely happy with.. It’s still very early but I really do feel great on the bike and I’m sitting with a huge smile on my face! I just love the Isle of Man TT!! Roll on tomorrow night, hopefully the weathers kind to us. Photo credit Janis Strelkovs photography #penz13.com I #sksupport I #wms International Sport I @4moto.de I @Metzeler I @SBSBrakes I @Akrapovic Exhaust System I #motomaster I #carbonin I @thyssenkrupp @whracingteam @madmaxraceteam @forcefieldbodyarmourworld @shoeihelmetsuk @spadaclothinguk @151s.worn.by.winners @conquest_racing @thyssenkrupp.carbon.components I @puraglobe syntainics I @mcraceofficial @beatsbydre #irrc #roadracing #motorcycleracing #sksupport #sbsbrakes #akrapovic #metzeler #4moto.de #thyssenkrupp #motorcyclerider #motorsport #instabikes #instamotorcycles #isleofmantt2019 #beatsbydre

A post shared by Daley Mathison | Road Racer (@daleymathison104) on

The race was stopped after the accident with Peter Hickman declared the winner, the result decided by positions after the second lap.

The TT races around the island off the north-west coast of England have been run since 1907 and rank among the most dangerous in motorsport. Two riders died last year.

MORE

INTERVIEW | John McGuinness returns for another crack at TT glory

The legendary 'Morecombe Missile' is back in the Isle of Man after a two-year absence
Motoring
5 days ago

3 deaths cast shadow on Isle of Man TT

A motorcyclist was killed on Monday while competing in the Isle of Man TT, the third death in a week at one of the sport’s oldest and most dangerous ...
Sport
7 years ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen premieres holographic sound system in Golf GTI Aurora news
  2. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  3. Danilo Petrucci victorious at Mugello Motorsport
  4. Citroën is coming back to South Africa news
  5. REVIEW | 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has matured well Reviews

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X