Motorsport

WATCH | Cape Town taxi takes on David Coulthard in F1 car & it's insane

04 June 2019 - 12:43 By Unathi Nkanjeni

South African taxi drivers are capable of doing just about anything - even racing a Formula 1 car.

This weekend Red Bull brought their Formula 1 championship-winning RB7 to Cape Town ahead of the Red Bull Grand Parade event in the city. 

Video footage of an F1 car racing a taxi at a traffic circle close to the city centre has since emerged.

The F1 driver was identified as David Coulthard, while the taxi driver's identity remains a mystery.

It's understood full details of the race will be revealed in July.

WATCH | David Coulthard thrills Cape Town crowds with RB7 skills

Coulthard performed a series of speed tricks that thrilled crowds.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

