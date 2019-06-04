WATCH | Cape Town taxi takes on David Coulthard in F1 car & it's insane

South African taxi drivers are capable of doing just about anything - even racing a Formula 1 car.

This weekend Red Bull brought their Formula 1 championship-winning RB7 to Cape Town ahead of the Red Bull Grand Parade event in the city.

Video footage of an F1 car racing a taxi at a traffic circle close to the city centre has since emerged.

The F1 driver was identified as David Coulthard, while the taxi driver's identity remains a mystery.

It's understood full details of the race will be revealed in July.