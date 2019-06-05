Cape Town 'has been approached' to host Formula E racing, says mayor Dan Plato

The Mother City might be the newest host to the version of formula racing that is friendly to Mother Nature.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato announced on Wednesday that the city had been approached by a consortium to explore a partnership to host Formula E racing, the environmentally conscious alternative to Formula 1 that utilises electric-powered cars.

Plato made the announcement at Cape Town Stadium about his expectations for the possibility of the new event, which will add to the already-packed events calendar in the city.

"First we have to test the practicality of hosting that kind of event," said Plato, adding that the consortium would begin determining the feasibility this month. "I want to emphasise that we have not taken a decision."

Still, he is hopeful that the city will move forward with these plans.

"I think just the thinking of it, the liking of it, is in good standing, and sounds very, very positive. My question is, why not for Cape Town?" said Plato.