Ferrari intend to appeal Vettel time penalty

Italian team has 96 hours to gather fresh evidence

10 June 2019 - 09:09 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel
Image: Ferrari

Ferrari intend to appeal the time penalty that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said.

Vettel was handed a five-second penalty for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner, the German's error forcing Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton to take evasive action on lap 48.

Hamilton crossed the line second but was the winner after the penalty was applied.

The stewards' decision reminded Ferrari that they had the right to appeal, although technically the sporting regulations state that in-race penalties such as the one handed to Vettel cannot be protested.

Ferrari now have 96 hours to gather fresh evidence and decide whether to pursue the appeal.

F1 needs more diversity, says Lewis Hamilton

The sport's first black driver says F1 needs more people of colour and drivers need to toughen up
3 days ago

SOCIALS | F1 legend David Coulthard gives crowd a dose of speed

From the jingle of commemorative coins to the revving of a Formula 1 engine on the Grand Parade in Cape Town last Sunday.
1 day ago

Ferrari tops Canada practice after Hamilton hits wall

Montreal — Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday as Ferrari took advantage of some Mercedes ...
1 day ago

