Toyota locks out Le Mans front row

TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez set the fastest time in Thursday qualifying

14 June 2019 - 00:49 By afp.com
Image: Toyota

Toyota locked out the front row for the Le Mans 24 Hours Race after qualifying on Thursday.

The Japanese manufacturer, who triumphed in the race in 2018, saw the Toyota of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez set the fastest time.

Behind them were teammates Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Fernando Alonso, the title-winning combination of 12 months ago.

The third and final qualifying session for the 87th edition of the classic endurance race took place as night fell Thursday with the Toyota hybrids again showing their superiority over the six other cars taking part in the elite LMP1 class.

"It's my second pole position but I would like to win at least once," said Japanese driver Kobayashi.

The race gets underway on Saturday at 1300 GMT.

