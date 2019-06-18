Ferrari request review of Canadian GP penalty decision

Ferrari have asked for a review of the stewards' decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory in the Canadian Grand Prix, a team spokesperson said on Monday.

Vettel finished first in the race in Montreal on June 9 but lost the win after a five-second time penalty for going off track and returning in what stewards deemed to be an unsafe fashion.

Mercedes’ Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was declared the winner instead.

Significant and relevant new evidence that was not available at the time is required for a team to submit a ‘right of review’ under article 14 of the governing FIA's international sporting code.