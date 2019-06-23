Motorsport

Hamilton wins French Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Reigning world champion now leads second place Bottas by 36 points

23 June 2019 - 18:15 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton triumphant in France.
Lewis Hamilton triumphant in France.
Image: Daimler

Lewis Hamilton put on a display of domination at the French Grand Prix on Sunday to go 36 points clear in the Formula One world championship and stretch Mercedes's winning run to 10 races.

On a scorchingly hot afternoon in the south of France, Hamilton put the rest of the field in the shade as he led from start to finish to take his fourth win in a row and sixth of the season.

The Briton finished 18 seconds ahead of Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, who was pushed hard at the end by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in a rare moment of tension, as Mercedes celebrated their 50th one-two finish.

"We are creating history together and I'm so proud to be part of this team," said Hamilton, who also won from pole last year at Le Castellet.

"It wasn't easy at all and everything is on the edge. I had quite big blisters on the front two tyres - but this has been the best start of the year."

The five-times world champion now has 79 career wins, 12 short of Michael Schumacher's all-time record with 13 races remaining this season.

He has 187 points to Bottas's 151. Mercedes have won all eight races this year as well as the last two of 2018.

Until the closing laps, the main thrill on Sunday was provided by a marshal who darted across the track to retrieve a broken bollard.

Hamilton made a clean start, was 2.3 seconds clear of Bottas after six laps and continued to pull away despite complaining at one point that something had broken on his seat - a gripe undermined by the Briton lapping faster and faster.

Max Verstappen was fourth for Red Bull while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel moved up from seventh on the grid to fifth and gained an extra point after pitting on the penultimate lap for fresh tyres to set the fastest lap.

"This weekend, the biggest aim was to close the gap as much as possible and we failed," said Vettel, now 76 points behind Hamilton – the equivalent to more than three race wins.

"We have to understand why some of the bits we brought didn’t work and hopefully we can try again and the track layout in Austria next week will go our way."

Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished sixth for McLaren ahead of Daniel Ricciardo for Renault, but the Australian was summoned to see stewards after the race.

Kimi Raikkonen was eighth for Alfa Romeo with Renault's Nico Hulkenberg ninth and Lando Norris 10th for McLaren after losing three places on the last lap. 

Hamilton fastest in first French GP practice

Bottas second quickest for Mercedes with Ferrari's Leclerc the best of the rest
Motoring
2 days ago

No massive gain from Honda engine upgrade, says Gasly

Red Bull can expect better performance from their Honda engines at this weekend's French Formula One Grand Prix but Pierre Gasly has played down ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes can take sequence of success into double figures

Formula One champions Mercedes can stretch their unbeaten run into double figures in France on Sunday while rivals Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel still ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  2. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  3. Mazda delivers again on that zoom First Drives
  4. Bentley's new 333km/h sedan unveiled New Models
  5. Kia launches its all-new Seltos SUV New Models

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X