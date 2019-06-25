Motorsport

Jair Bolsonaro backs Rio to host 2021 Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix

25 June 2019 - 11:03 By Reuters
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Image: celsopupo/123RF

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vowed on Monday to move the 2021 Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix to Rio de Janeiro after the contract for São Paulo's Interlagos racetrack expires next year.

Bolsonaro said a yet-to-be-built private racetrack in Rio would have a capacity for 130,000 fans compared to 60,000 at the São Paulo venue.

"No one is trying to take Formula One away from São Paulo. The race will stay in Brazil, that's what counts," Bolsonaro said at a news conference also attended by Formula One chair Chase Carey and Rio governor Wilson Witzel.

Carey said that nothing had been decided and he would discuss it with both cities.

Carey will meet São Paulo governor Joao Doria, a possible presidential candidate in 2022 who is keen to keep the race in Brazil's largest city, on Tuesday.

He indicated that he was looking for the best venue to provide a spectacle that draws the fans and can stimulate the local economy.

"We want it to be in a destination city that captures the world's imagination," he said.

The Brazilian Grand Prix has been held in São Paulo continuously since 1990 and Rio's Jacarepagua circuit was demolished to make way for facilities for the 2016 Olympics.

Bolsonaro, a Rio resident, said the new circuit will be built in the Deodoro sector of western Rio and be a multi-purpose facility where music shows and other events can be held to make it profitable.

MORE

Aston Martin will race its Valkyrie hypercar at Le Mans in 2021

Aston Martin will field two works Valkyries, powered by V12 normally-aspirated engines, as part of a multi-year commitment to a championship ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Online abuse only makes us stronger, says Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes have endured a torrent of online abuse in the two weeks since the Canadian Grand Prix but team boss Toto Wolff says the 'haters' have only ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Would you pay R1m for an F1 car?

From a Williams FW17 to a Porsche 935, a British website could unite you with your dream race car
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  2. Kia launches its all-new Seltos SUV New Models
  3. Mazda delivers again on that zoom First Drives
  4. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV tests the 2019 Range Rover Evoque Reviews

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X