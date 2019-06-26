Toto Wolff optimistic that Esteban Ocon will be back in F1 next year

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has taken a dig at Renault counterpart Cyril Abiteboul while remaining confident that French driver Esteban Ocon will secure a seat in Formula One next season.

Mercedes-backed Ocon raced for Force India, now Racing Point, last season but was left without a drive when Renault sprang a surprise and signed Australian Daniel Ricciardo from Red Bull for 2019.

Until then, the 22-year-old had looked set for the seat at the French manufacturer team as part of a loan deal agreed verbally between Abiteboul and Wolff.

"I like Cyril but in order to become a gentleman with the handshake, he needs to restore his gentleman image," Wolff told reporters at the weekend's French Grand Prix when asked if he would discuss another such loan.

"We are looking at all options. Esteban is a hot topic because he’s clearly one of the most promising young drivers and he deserves to be in Formula One, and we can see that with the interest that he generates.

"I am very optimistic that we will see him in a Formula One car next year," said Wolff.