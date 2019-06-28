'Conflicted' Hamilton does a U-turn on F1 top job comment

Lewis Hamilton performed a U-turn on Thursday and said his Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff, would be the right man to run Formula One, days after saying the next person to do the job should be an outsider.

The sport is run by American chairperson Chase Carey, representing commercial rights' holders Liberty Media, whose future at the helm after 2020 is the subject of paddock speculation.

Carey has said nothing about stepping down, while Wolff has tried to distance himself from the chatter by saying he is not contemplating a move from a team chasing a sixth successive constructors' and drivers' title double.

Five-times world champion Hamilton told reporters at last Sunday's French Grand Prix that those running the sport should be neutral.

"I've been a bit conflicted the last few days," he said at the Austrian Grand Prix on Thursday. "I made a comment, but I don’t feel like I probably got out exactly what I was meaning.