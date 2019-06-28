Lewis Hamilton fastest in first Austrian GP practice

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest in first practice on Friday for the Austrian Grand Prix, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel splitting the two Mercedes at the top of the timesheets.

Five-times world champion Hamilton set a best time of one minute 04.838 seconds at the sunny Spielberg circuit, 0.144 quicker than Vettel.

Hamilton's team mate, Valtteri Bottas, ended up third fastest, 0.017 slower than Vettel, with Mercedes carrying out a hurried engine change after discovering an oil leak about an hour before the start of the session.

"It was a bit messy, overall," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said of a session that thrust the track's unforgiving kerbs into the debate after several teams suffered costly front-wing damage.