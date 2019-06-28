Motorsport

Lorenzo taken to hospital after crash, out of Dutch MotoGP

MotoGP doctors report a fracture of the sixth thoracic vertebrae.

28 June 2019 - 16:06 By Reuters
Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and Repsol Honda Team rounds the bend during the MotoGp Tests at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 17, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)
Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and Repsol Honda Team rounds the bend during the MotoGp Tests at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 17, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)
Image: Getty Images

Honda's Jorge Lorenzo was ruled out of MotoGP's Dutch TT on Friday after being taken to hospital following a crash in practice at Assen.

MotoGP doctors reported the triple MotoGP champion, who has had several big crashes over the last year and missed four races in 2018, had suffered a fracture of the sixth thoracic vertebra.

MotoGP medical director Angel Charte said the rider would be transferred to Barcelona for further scans.

"Our initial thoughts are that it won't be surgery, but we can't know until we have the MRI (scans)," he told the MotoGP website. "He's okay but in a lot of pain and unable to move."

Lorenzo is 15th in the standings after crashing out of the previous race in Spain and taking several frontrunners with him, including Ducati's title contender, Andrea Dovizioso, and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

He has 19 points after seven races while teammate and reigning world champion Marc Marquez leads the championship on 140 points. 

MORE

Aston Martin will race its Valkyrie hypercar at Le Mans in 2021

Aston Martin will field two works Valkyries, powered by V12 normally-aspirated engines, as part of a multi-year commitment to a championship ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Cape Town 'has been approached' to host Formula E racing, says mayor Dan Plato

The Mother City might be the newest host to the version of formula racing that is friendly to Mother Nature
Motoring
3 weeks ago

British rider Daley Mathison dies in opening Isle of Man TT race

World's most dangerous motorcycle race claims yet another life
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Volkswagen Golf R vs BMW X2 M35i Reviews
  2. Corrupt politician’s seized supercars worth nearly R200m news
  3. Honda fine-tunes a winning formula New Models
  4. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features
  5. MEGA SHOOT-OUT | 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor vs VW Amarok vs Mercedes X-Class Reviews

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X